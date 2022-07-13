ARGI Investment Services LLC Decreases Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,318 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,635,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,167,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,276 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LUV opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.94.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

