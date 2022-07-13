Greenleaf Trust Sells 605 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,535 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in eBay were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 347,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 757,194 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in eBay by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its position in eBay by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,860 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average is $53.37. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.07.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

