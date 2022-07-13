Greenleaf Trust Has $800,000 Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,208 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,747 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 365.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,319,000 after purchasing an additional 447,398 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 411,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,966,000 after purchasing an additional 397,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,712,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,535.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $100.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.98. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

About WEC Energy Group (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.