Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases 1,600 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.2% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Bank OZK raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

