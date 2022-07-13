The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Cooper Companies worth $26,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,583,000 after buying an additional 214,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,676,126,000 after buying an additional 158,358 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 879,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $368,524,000 after purchasing an additional 135,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,846 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $139,443,000 after purchasing an additional 133,785 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $297.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.34 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

COO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.78.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

