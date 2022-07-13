Greenleaf Trust Trims Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Diageo were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Diageo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after buying an additional 306,394 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $13,286,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $46,401,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,271,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,856,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($53.52) to GBX 4,100 ($48.76) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($50.55) to GBX 4,500 ($53.52) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($55.90) to GBX 4,400 ($52.33) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.09) to GBX 4,700 ($55.90) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,180.00.

NYSE:DEO opened at $171.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $166.24 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.86.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

