Greenleaf Trust Buys 495 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in TC Energy by 17.4% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 126,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 18,691 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter worth $3,695,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its position in TC Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 93,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of TRP opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.73. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.80.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 106.46%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

