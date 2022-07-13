Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 544.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.69.

NASDAQ HON opened at $173.61 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.96 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.25.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

