Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Increased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 116.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Republic Services by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services stock opened at $128.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.29 and a 1-year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

