Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 63,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 241,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 246,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.