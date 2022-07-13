ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 67 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,539,000 after buying an additional 309,566 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,319,000 after purchasing an additional 128,651 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,039,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,387,000 after purchasing an additional 196,768 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 314,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $220.02 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.16 and a 12-month high of $280.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

