Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 212 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,486.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $98,358.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,104.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $370,526.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,092,081.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,028 shares of company stock worth $31,572,586 in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $174.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.52 and its 200 day moving average is $192.23.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

