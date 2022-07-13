Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 20,084 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 975,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 20,084 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Ross Stores worth $88,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5,786.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 38,567 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.16 and a 200-day moving average of $91.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.73.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

