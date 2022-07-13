Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,173,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,738 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,096,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

Shares of PG opened at $144.75 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $347.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

