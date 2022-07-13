Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,803 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,810,000 after buying an additional 31,105 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $213.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.77.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

