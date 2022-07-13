ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 2,057 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $144.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.28 and a 200-day moving average of $153.20. The company has a market cap of $347.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

