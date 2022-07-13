Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $51.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

