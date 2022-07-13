First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $6.65 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,443 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 19,231 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

NYSE:VZ opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $213.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

