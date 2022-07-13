Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $753,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,787 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,749 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $213.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.77. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

