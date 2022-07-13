Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Invests $28,000 in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 196,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 112,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

SKT opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $22.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.78.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKT. Compass Point cut their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

