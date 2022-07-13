Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Buys New Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPG opened at $97.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.04 and its 200 day moving average is $127.79.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.36.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

