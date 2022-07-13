Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Purchases New Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTS. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Fortis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. 49.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.88. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $51.66.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.10.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

