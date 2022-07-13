225 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Bought by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.69.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $143.89 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.67.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.75%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

