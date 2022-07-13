Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 11.6% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Golden Green Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 47.8% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Citigroup by 9.9% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Shares of C stock opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The stock has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

