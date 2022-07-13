48,489 Shares in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HWC stock opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 19.96%.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.
About Hancock Whitney
Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.
