Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,969,643,000 after purchasing an additional 88,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,226,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,740,000 after acquiring an additional 130,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after acquiring an additional 105,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $720,070,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,352,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,101,000 after acquiring an additional 163,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.92.

NYSE PH opened at $249.10 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.61.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

