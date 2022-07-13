Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,936 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ANET opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.31 and a 200-day moving average of $117.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $148.57.
In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $96,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total transaction of $776,356.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,926 shares in the company, valued at $13,863,203.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 511,976 shares of company stock worth $52,940,859. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.55.
Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arista Networks (ANET)
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.