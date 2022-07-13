Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,936 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.31 and a 200-day moving average of $117.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $96,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total transaction of $776,356.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,926 shares in the company, valued at $13,863,203.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 511,976 shares of company stock worth $52,940,859. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.55.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

