Dorsey Wright & Associates Lowers Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,423 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,017 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,564,000 after buying an additional 88,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,411,000 after purchasing an additional 76,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,646,000 after purchasing an additional 84,422 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,681,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $676.43.

SIVB stock opened at $411.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.83. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $374.99 and a 1 year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 34.72 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

