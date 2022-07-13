Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Invests $33,000 in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MTG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

MTG stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

