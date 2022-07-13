Dorsey Wright & Associates Trims Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,878 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBNY. State Street Corp lifted its position in Signature Bank by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,706,000 after buying an additional 1,052,338 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,227,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,474,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,086,000 after buying an additional 354,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,710,000 after buying an additional 389,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Signature Bank by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,492,000 after buying an additional 423,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $305.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.85.

SBNY opened at $188.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.45.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

