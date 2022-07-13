20,212 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.57. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

