Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lifted by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after buying an additional 39,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.85.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $138.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.