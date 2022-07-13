Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,029 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.5% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 56,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 34.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $2,445,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 67.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 793,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 320,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.5% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.85.

NYSE:CVX opened at $138.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.84 and a 200-day moving average of $152.42. The company has a market cap of $272.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.