Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 58.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Tobam lifted its position in Ross Stores by 51.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Ross Stores by 95.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 223.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 326,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,531,000 after purchasing an additional 225,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

