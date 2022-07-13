Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 5.1% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Celanese by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in Celanese by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $109.72 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.05.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

CE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Celanese in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

