CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,035,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,641,000 after buying an additional 1,655,617 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,565,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,881,000 after buying an additional 1,195,881 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,686,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,583,000 after buying an additional 1,071,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,481,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,183,000 after buying an additional 840,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $59.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 0.86.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

