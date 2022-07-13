Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $6.63 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Ventas by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.70, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.94. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 461.55%.

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

