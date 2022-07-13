Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires New Shares in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,529,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 442.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1,148.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.08.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average of $107.24. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

