Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 27,055 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5,786.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 38,567 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global cut Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day moving average is $91.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

