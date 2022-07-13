Ieq Capital LLC Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,385.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 44,437 shares of company stock worth $1,595,975 and have sold 93,275 shares worth $3,423,956. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. UBS Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

