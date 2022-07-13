Bailard Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $318.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $286.41 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.08.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,889 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,993. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

