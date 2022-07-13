Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,776 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

