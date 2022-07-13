Emera Incorporated (EMA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on August 15th

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.663 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

TSE:EMA opened at C$60.75 on Wednesday. Emera has a 12-month low of C$56.85 and a 12-month high of C$65.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.73. The firm has a market cap of C$15.99 billion and a PE ratio of 26.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.30.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMA shares. CSFB raised their price target on Emera from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emera to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.54.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

