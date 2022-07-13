Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0526 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE TEI opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 43.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

