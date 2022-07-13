Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0526 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.
NYSE TEI opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (Get Rating)
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
