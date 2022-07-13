Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 29th

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0628 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FTF stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $9.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 52,132 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 111,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,421,000.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (Get Rating)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

