Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 29th

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0628 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.
Shares of FTF stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $9.43.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (Get Rating)
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
