Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN GLO opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
