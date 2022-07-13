Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on July 29th

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.
GLV opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $12.04.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
