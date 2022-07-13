Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on July 29th

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

GLV opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $12.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 31.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 28,439 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

