Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet cut shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HTGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hercules Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hercules Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. The business had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.30%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon acquired 10,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 81,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.