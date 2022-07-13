American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.12.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE AXP opened at $139.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.83. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.30 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.