Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SID. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE:SID opened at $2.60 on Monday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $9.59. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.136 dividend. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 673.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

